Powerball Jackpot
Did you drive through Pontiac lately and grab a Powerball ticket?

If you did, you may be a millionaire!

One lucky person bought a $70 million winning ticket at the Huron Plaza Store, 694 W Huron Street, in Pontiac.

The winning numbers were drawn Wednesday night, and are: 14-47-54-55-68, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

