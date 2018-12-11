Soon you’ll have the chance to enjoy a holiday drink, outside, at Unity Park in Bay City.
A winter beer garden will be set up on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 and will be open from 6-10 p.m. both nights.
Worried about the cold? Don’t be! The garden will have three outdoor plastic dome igloos, along with heated seating areas for the community to enjoy.
“With the hustle and bustle happening in downtown Bay City this holiday season, we wanted to provide a unique experience to both residents and visitors in the Great Lakes Bay Region,” said Andrew Heppner, owner of Populace Coffee. “We are excited to show everyone what we have created with the help of so many members in our community.”
You’ll be able to grab suds from four Michigan breweries, including North Peak Brewing Company, Tri-City Brewing Company, Oracle Brewing Company, and Eastman Forgotten Ciders.
Beer tickets are available online for presale purchase 2 tickets for $12, 5 for $25 or 10 for $40, but entrance to the garden is free.
Non-alcoholic drinks such as hot cocoa will be served as well.
All net proceeds will be donated to Hell’s Half Mile Film and Music Festival and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City.
