Game of Thrones fans rejoice! An incredible meal is coming.
Just ahead of the final season premiere in April, the Frankenmuth Farmer’s Market is hosting a Game of Thrones inspired dinner series.
“Winter is here Feb. 14. It’s our Game of Thrones dinner series,” said Dietrich Bronner, chef at the farmer’s market.
Last year, Bronner heled a series of dinners inspired by the Harry Potter franchise, which turned out to be a big hit.
With local input, Bronner decided to bring the popular HBO series to life as his next act.
“This is going to be an eight-course dinner for about 80 people. So it will be fewer courses, two fewer courses. But it’s a lot more to pull off and we’re going to throw a lot more food out there,” Bronner said.
It’s not just the food that’s going to be themed, but the entire market as well.
“We’re going to immerse people in the whole Game of Thrones world,” said Stephanie Ittner, event coordinator.
Ittner said the entire space will be transformed into the world of Westeros, the fictional setting within the show.
Ittner said all those who come out will help to keep the farmer’s market running for a long time to come.
“So all of the money that we’re going to make from this event is going to go back toward the market and this building,” Ittner said.
Bronner said if you’re a fan of the show to look closely at the menu because you might find a couple items that stand out to you.
“Everything that hits the plate for me has to be an experience. So whatever the theme is I’ll ramp up my game for that,” Bronner said.
