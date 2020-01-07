While many are not complaining about the mild winter we’ve experienced so far in Mid-Michigan, others have a gripe with mother nature.
Businesses that rely on snow are feeling the pinch and ice fisherman are still waiting for the temperatures to drop.
“Business is definitely down. It really takes a toll on us,” said Matt Revord, manager at Frank’s Great Outdoors.
Ice shanties that might normally be on a frozen lake or river are stuck inside Frank’s Great Outdoors in Linwood.
This winter, the water has flowed freely in many parts of Mid-Michigan, leading to only a trickle of customers stopping in for ice fishing gear.
“People are scared because they don’t want to do a big investment in buying a shanty because they don’t know if we’re going to have ice or not. So it’s holding them off at some point because they want to get their full use of their shanty this year,” Revord said.
The mild weather is also having an impact on tow truck businesses in the area.
“We’re probably down 15 to 20 percent off of a normal winter for the first six weeks of winter,” said Bill Giorgis, president of Mike’s Wrecker Service.
Giorgis said the lack of slide-offs and fender-benders associated with winter weather has put a dent in his bottom line. He said he actually doesn’t mind the lack of snow we’ve seen so far this winter season.
“Cold is actually better. You know cold, dry days are good for us because we can get around town and don’t have the slip-offs. Then it’s more starting vehicles and things like that,” Giorgis said.
As for Revord, he is still holding out hope that the ice fishing season in our area can be saved.
“If we get a cold snap coming on, we can definitely get out on the bay and get some ice fishing in yet this year,” Revord said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.