Winter returns.
It was so good the first time, a Game of Thrones inspired dinner series is making a comeback at the Frankenmuth Farmer’s Market.
Dietrich Bronner, chef at the farmer’s market, hosted the themed dinner series in February.
Now with the show’s final season premier coming up in April, and the popularity of the February meal, Bronner is back at it.
On March 28-31, there will be four more Game of Thrones inspired dinners, with eight courses.
Each course walks through events in a season of the show, and the entire market will be themed as well.
You can get your tickets now by clicking here.
