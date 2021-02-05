Parents, players, and coaches are ready for winter sports. Everyone is ready except for the referees.
Geoff Kimmerly of the Michigan High School Athletic Association said northern Michigan sports appear to be hit the hardest by a referee shortage.
"We are looking at about a 25% decrease for basketball right now and about 25 to 30% across all winter sports."
It looks like this is a statewide problem.
"We expect our schools will be doing some creative scheduling. We expect to have a pretty full basketball schedule statewide Monday through Saturday. Just to make every attempt to get all of these games in in some way shape or form," Kimmerly said.
Even though there is referee turn over every year, the pandemic is causing more to rethink coming back. Many referees are older and older people are at a higher risk for the virus.
"We had some similar things happen with the fall and we still were able to make it through the fall and get those games in and do some things creatively," Kimmerly said.
One of those creative things is encouraging coaches to register as referees just in case there is not enough at a game. The MHSAA typically has about 6,000 referees for winter sports and nearly 1,500 are not returning this season.
Kimmerly said logistical problems go with the job in the pandemic era.
"We're pretty good at figuring out ways to make these things work. We've had a lot of plans that we've had to create over the last year and redo," Kimmerly said.
