A short-lived fall is turning into a headache for many who’s trees keep shedding leaves.
“Fall started November 9th and then winter came November 11th,” said City Manager Bridget Smith.
Crunchy leaves and snow usually do not happen at the same time but in Frankenmuth, you can and it’s causing a lot of problems for residents.
“I have never seen leaves hanging on trees and out in the gutter with snow on top like this,” resident Nancy Knight said.
The situation is throwing a wrench in Frankenmuth’s leaf removal process.
Frankenmuth has two different services for residents. Either Waste Management can grab their bagged-up leaves, or residents can rake them onto the curb, and they can be picked up from there.
None of that went as planned this past Monday due to the snow.
“It looked like it would be maybe 2 to 3 inches, and so we decided to no call our crews to work overtime and we thought we’d be ok, but it went from 2 to 3 inches, to about 7 inches,” Smith said.
That caused a lot of the leaves to be buried in snow, making it extremely hard to collect, and workers unable to plow the roads properly without pushing them back into residents’ yards.
After many complaints, Smith said they’re working to pick up the left-over leaves manually, which could take some time.
Residents are understanding of the issue and plan to go with the flow.
“You just do what you can do and get the rest in the spring I guess,” resident Mitch Freel said.
Others are hoping next week provides a much-needed break in the weather.
“Will the snow melt off so we can get the rest of them out? I don’t know,” Knight said.
The leaves are not just an issue in Frankenmuth. Many other areas are dealing with the same issue and each has a different protocol for how they handle it.
To find out the protocol in your area, you have to check with the city or township.
