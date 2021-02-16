The overnight snow and arctic air forced not only schools to close but some businesses as well.
Shops along downtown Frankenmuth kept the open light off Tuesday not only for the safety of customers but the employees as well.
"I’m a little disappointed because we come from by Detroit and my son and his fiancée come from Kansas and Oklahoma and it's closed," Nita Walters said.
Walters came up to check out the River Place Shops in Frankenmuth. That business, along with the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus, Frank's Muth, and the Covered Bridge Gift Shop all closed Tuesday due to the weather. Nita's son Justin and his fiancée Amber Noah shared in the disappointment.
"I understand, you know safety first, but they did a really nice job out there on the roads so maybe a few stores could've been open. But overall, I just want people to be safe," Justin said.
But Martha Kaczynski, vice president of the Cheese Haus, stands behind the decision to keep the doors shut.
"I think it was a good thing to close because we want everyone to be safe,” Kaczynski said. “And we didn't want out team members driving in when we weren't sure how the roads were going to be. So, when it comes down to it, we want to make sure our team members and our guests are safe."
Nita tells me she understands, but still wishes the stores were open.
"It would've been nice,” she said. Hot chocolate would've been good right now."
Kaczynski tells me these stores will be open on Wednesday.
