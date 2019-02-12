Road crews have been extremely busy trying to keep the streets clear as the latest winter storm swept through Mid-Michigan.
“It looked like it was almost over, but unfortunately it zapped us again,” said Thomas Roy, with Ultimate Landscaping.
Roy woke up at 2 a.m. on Tuesday to plow parking lots. By midday, he said his company cleared at least 45 of them – until another winter blast hit.
“Looks like we’ll have to start over again,” Roy said.
The Saginaw County Road Commission also battled the snow.
“We’re just hoping this is our last storm,” said Dennis Borchard, with the road commission.
They cleared miles of roads since the early morning.
“They try their best, but there’s too many streets out there,” Borchard said.
For those wondering where the plow trucks have been, there’s a new tool coming to the road commission’s website soon.
“We can actually look at a screen and see the roads that haven’t been completed yet. It’s a great device for us and it’s also a device for the public. So everybody will see where we’re at,” Borchard said.
The road commission is currently preparing for Wednesday’s morning commute.
“We’re going to be out at 4 in the morning trying to get these subdivisions completely opened up,” Borchard said.
