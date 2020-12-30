While most might moan and groan whenever snow shows up in the forecast, it’s like white gold for others.
A lack of frozen precipitation so far this season has left those in the removal and recovery business without much work.
“Mostly today has been a lot of people who get caught in a really thick, heavy snow. Had some rollovers. People get a little squirrely in the heavy snow. They go sideways, try to overcorrect. So we’ve had a pretty entertaining morning so far,” said Marvin Cooper, owner of Village Towing and Action Towing.
By 1 p.m. on Dec. 30, Cooper had 10 to 15 snow-related calls. That’s on top of their everyday duties.
“It’s the first cumulative snow of the season, shy of a couple of spells where we had some really black ice,” Cooper said.
It has been a bit of a slow start to winter, but Cooper takes mother nature as she comes.
COVID-19 has impacted them as well. Besides not being able to have stranded drivers in the tow trucks as much, less car travel means less work for tow trucks.
Cooper said if side roads aren’t plowed and treated on Wednesday, it could mean more trips for his team on Thursday.
“Any road that hasn’t been plowed and hopefully salted by today, you’re going to wind up finding that it’s gonna get down cold. It’s gonna freeze. And a lot of people aren’t gonna be able to get any sort of traction,” Cooper said.
His advice is the same as everyone else.
“When it comes to snowy roads, you need to slow down. It doesn’t matter if it’s a thick, heavy snow or a light, fluffy snow. You know it all ends after you run over it a couple times. It turns to ice. Just because you see snow doesn’t mean you don’t have ice,” Cooper said.
