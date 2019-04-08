We know, it's spring time in April. However, receiving snow this time of year in Michigan isn't that uncommon. On average, we look to experience our last snowfall of the season sometime in late March to early April.
So let's talk timing; the time frame is looking to set up from late Wednesday night into Friday.
Temperatures will be near the freezing mark so we're going to be talking about a wet, heavy snow. Snow is looking to last into Thursday morning before changing to rain into the afternoon.
Some areas especially north of M-46 may stay cold enough for snow to continue into the early afternoon before seeing a change over.
Accumulations from this system are looking to be anywhere from a dusting to upwards of around a few inches. This especially could cause some problems for Thursday morning commute.
Good news is as temperatures warm into the 40s by the afternoon, most of the snow will look to melt.
Thursday night into Friday, temperatures looks to stay warm enough to support just plain rain.
Stay tuned to the forecast as we continue to track this late week system.
