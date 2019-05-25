The University of Wisconsin says the wife and daughter of men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore were killed in a Michigan automobile accident.
Wisconsin's athletic department said Moore's wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Jaidyn, were killed in the crash on M-14 early Saturday in Washtenaw County's Superior Township.
Michigan State Police Lt. Darren Green says a 23-year-old Ann Arbor woman was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck a car head-on that was carrying the Moore family.
Green says Moore suffered third-degree burns but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, and his son had minor injuries. Both are expected to recover.
Moore, a Chicago native, played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.
