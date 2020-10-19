One of the suspects charged in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released on bail.
Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was released on a $10,000 bail from the Columbia County Jail in Wisconsin on Monday, Oct. 19.
Under the court's conditions, Harris has to limit travel to Columbia and Dane Counties. He also has to surrender his passport and is not allowed to have any contact with the co-conspirators listed in the complaint/affidavit.
Higgins has been charged with material support of an act of terrorism for his "alleged participation in a plan of domestic terrorism that included storming the Michigan Capitol building and harming government officials," Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office said.
According to the affidavit, Higgins is thought to have "provided material support and resources in the furtherance of terrorist acts."
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in jail for the act of terrorism charge.
He is due back in court for a status conference on Nov. 18.
