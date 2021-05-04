Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the Wisconsin man charged for allegedly participating in a domestic terrorism plot to kidnap elected officials and storm the Michigan Capitol has been arraigned.
Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before Magistrate Norene Kastys in Atrim County.
Higgins has been charged with providing material support to an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony. Higgins was extradited from Wisconsin after withdrawing his appeal.
Higgins allegedly provided assistance in the plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home. He is one of the eight men to face state charges in the kidnapping plot.
Higgins’ bond was set at $100,000 and includes the following conditions:
- will be placed on GPS tether prior to release;
- must be seen by pre-trial services prior to release;
- no contact with Gov. Whitmer or her family;
- must stay at least 500 yards away from the workplace and all residences of the Governor and her family;
- must not be in possession of any weapons;
- must not have any contact with militia or militia members; and
- must surrender his passport to the Court.
“My office is pleased to see Mr. Higgins arraigned in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Our focus remains on holding those who seek to do violence against elected officials—and therefore undermine our democracy—accountable.”
A probable cause conference is set for 1 p.m. on May 12. An in-person preliminary exam will be required to return to Michigan once it is scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.