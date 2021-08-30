Landlords remain in limbo after the supreme court put an end to the federal eviction moratorium, and some property owners are figuring out how to move forward with thousands of dollars in unpaid rent.
One local property owner is skeptical that the eviction moratorium will hold.
"They flip back and forth, they told us this is the way, oh wait nope. You really honestly do not have a foundation to stand on at this point in time,” said Mike Kennedy the owner of Property Management Inc.
"With a supreme court justice laying his gavel down, we're just really hoping this one will stick,” said Ed Constable, the president of the Genesee Landlords Association.
The CDC imposed the moratorium in September of last year, and the Biden administration extended it this month, but justices last week ruled any new extension would have to come through an act of congress.
Meanwhile, landlords like Kennedy are left counting their losses.
"The trickle effect that not a single soul is even thinking about that's happening to the landlord is absolutely devastating,” Kennedy said.
For Kennedy’s company it's hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"275,000 dollars. Just this year,” Kennedy said.
Landlords are obligated to continue the upkeep of their property and make mortgage payments, even if tenants aren't sending checks.
Kennedy said for landlords to receive federal aid, the nonpaying tenant has to fill out paperwork, which doesn't always happen.
"Me as a third-party company can't even send a signed document from a judge to there and get the money for the owner, unless the tenant fills out the paperwork,” Kennedy said.
Constable is experiencing the same.
"One of the tenants, I paid her to leave. She told me that she was waiting on funds for forever. We called, she never even filled out the paperwork,” Constable said.
Even though the moratorium has ended, Kennedy doesn’t believe it means landlords will be able to evict tenants.
"I mean, supposedly under the rules, yes. The problem is, are the judges going to allow it? They feel like the landlord is the guy that's got all the money and that's got eternal pockets. That's not the case,” Kennedy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.