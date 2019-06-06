It has been a cool and wet May, but now we are in the month of June which means it is the start of Meteorological Summer, and temperatures are starting to warm. Temperatures are climbing in the 70s and 80s this weekend.
With warmer temperatures returning to the Great Lakes State, we want to remind everyone of a few summer safety tips.
Below are some summer safety tips courtesy of The National Weather Service.
It is NEVER safe to leave a toddler, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. Sadly, 9 toddlers have already died in hot cars in 2019! Cars can heat up quickly when left in the sun.
Summers are usually hot, but even in the spring and fall temperatures can reach dangerous levels.
Look before you lock! The temperature in your car can quickly become deadly.
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year and even more heat-related illnesses.
Be sure to stay weather aware this summer with the First Warn 5 weather team.
