While no audio was allowed to leave the courtroom for Jason Harris, a lot of shocking allegations were.
The pretrial started on Tuesday, Oct. 28 for Jason as he stands accused of poisoning his wife’s cereal with a lethal amount of heroin in 2014.
In court on Tuesday, the prosecution called to the stand an ex-coworker of the defendant.
David Groshong said he worked with Jason at United Plastics during the time Jason’s wife Christina Harris passed away.
While Groshong admitted to the defense he didn’t like Jason’s demeanor, he did testify he sold him drugs while working with him.
Groshong told the courtroom he sold Jason 10 pulls of klonopin before Christina died in their Davison home. He also said Jason told him, “he was going to crush up the pills to give to his wife so she would stop nagging him,” and that he would put them in her water or milk so she would go to sleep.
Following that testimony, Groshong said Jason told him his wife tasted the pills after he gave them to her.
During the cross exam for the defense, the witness testified he was a recovering crack cocaine addict and was using during the time he sold Jason the drugs.
Groshong said he did not think Jason was a nice guy, but thought he was joking about giving the pills to his wife.
He also said he stopped selling drugs to Jason after the first incident because he wasn’t getting anything out of it.
Groshong told the defense he was interviewed by several detectives after Christina’s death and didn’t know who they were or what agencies they were with.
The defense questioned the witness, asking him if he has been fed information about the case – which he didn’t deny.
The pretrial is scheduled to resume on Nov. 5.
