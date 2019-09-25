Area schools were alerted after a witness said a man made a statement about wanting to shoot up a school.
Officers with the Bay City Department of Public Safety were called to the area of Third Street and N. Water Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.
When they got there a witness said he saw a man wearing a trench coat. That witness also said the man made a statement about wanting to shoot up a school in the south end.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find anyone matching that description.
Law enforcement said area schools were notified, along with local law enforcement.
Anyone with additional information should call Bay County 911 or the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 892-8571.
