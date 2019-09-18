Police are investigating a chaotic scene that left two people walking away with stab wounds from a laundromat.
It happened Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 17 in Brighton.
“We heard this kind of crazy blood-curdling scream, it was the mom and she was yelling that her daughter had a knife,” said Tim Hyslop, a laundromat employee. “She did try to stab me. She tried to stab a couple of other customers. She eventually turned the knife on herself. I just tried to get as many of them out as I could.”
The harrowing moments watched from across the parking lot with fear and confusion.
“It was pretty terrifying in the beginning before we knew it was just a knife,” said Linda Morin, a witness of the incident. “We thought it was a gun, just saw a bunch of commotion.”
Police arrived saying they deescalated the situation.
“She wanted to do it but then I think she didn’t want to do it,” Hyslop said. “Just they were she held it.”
Police were able to arrest the suspect without injuring themselves or her.
Both victims were treated for their injuries.
