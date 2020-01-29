Witnesses describe a fireball following a vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan man.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 25 on Linden Road north of Thompson.
Investigators said the vehicle left the road at the curve, went into a ditch, and into a group of trees.
That’s when witnesses described seeing a fireball.
Investigators said the fireball was the vehicle's engine, which was on fire, being ejected from the vehicle and landing about 30 feet away.
A 71-year-old man from Burton died on impact.
The Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said they are looking at a number of causes for the crash, including speed.
