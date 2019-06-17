A trailer carrying calves from a Michigan farm had a slight mishap on the highway, spilling its cargo without the driver even noticing.
“When you see a trailer open and things falling out, you think hay or lumber. You don’t think cows,” said Eli Adasiak, witness.
It was a surprising sight for Adasiak, of Owosso, as he was heading home from work on Saturday.
“That’s not every day you see something like that happen,” Adasiak said.
He said a farm vehicle carrying several calves was heading down US-127 in Ithaca and caught his eye.
“I was going probably 80 and he came flying by me, almost running me off the road. Then the trailer hitch opened up and three to four little calves were leaning against it, came flying out of the car, bouncing off the road, skidding, trying to stand up,” Adasiak said.
Adasiak said the driver of that truck kept driving.
“We had people going after him, but he was flying so fast he never stopped. He never checked on anything,” Adasiak said.
A handful of calves were left spread across the highway.
“They were bleeding. They were all scratched up. It was horrific,” Adasiak said.
He and several other drivers stopped right away and got out to help. He said the farm was contacted and it sent a driver to pick up the injured calves.
Adasiak wants to know what will happen to the original driver.
“Accidents happen, but if it’s an animal or a human, it’s a life,” he said.
Someone at the farm told TV5 it was simply an accident and the calves involved have been looked at by a vet and are expected to be OK.
