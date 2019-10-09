Troubling new details revealed as the man accused of murder in the death of a one-year-old boy returned to the courtroom.
Court records indicate Brandon Mannie attempted to physically abuse Darryn Mann but ultimately killed him instead.
"And my son is not breathing!” the 911 call played in court. “He's not breathing! My baby! He's not breathing! I can't get him to breathe!"
The sound of anguish filling the courtroom during Brandon Mannie's preliminary exam.
Mannie is charged with first degree murder for his alleged role in the death of Darryn. He died at his home in Carrollton Township back in July.
One of the witnesses to take the stand was the paramedic that had to pronounce Darryn dead, Kyle Goodrich.
"He had several burns around his left leg, flanks, buttocks, soles of his feet,” Goodrich said. “As well as several lacerations throughout his body in various stages of healing, of bruising."
Doctor Kanu Virani performed Darryn's autopsy. He told the court scalding burns were the cause of the child's demise.
"Scalding burns were the main cause of death,” Virani said. “Asphyxia and blunt force head injury contributed."
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Biniecki testified that Mannie apologized to him shortly after he was taken into custody.
"He actually kind of broke down in a sense, he got very emotional and indicated that he was sorry," Biniecki said.
Mannie and Megan Schweinsberg, his live-in girlfriend at the time, are both facing first-degree murder charges.
While the justice system is still deciding their innocence or guilt, Virani said one thing is clear, Darryn didn't bring his death upon himself.
"A one-and-a-half-year-old would not hit his head so many times and stop breathing on its own. There was some other person creating that situation for him to die," Virani said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.