Not much is left of Wixom Lake after massive flooding caused the Edenville Dam to overflow last night leaving sever homeowners along the shoreline with broken decks and washed up boats.
Those who live on the high ground say it could’ve been even worse.
“We were close, yeah, we were right on the edge of leaving,” said Ron Bila, a homeowner in the area.
Ron and Donna Bila have lived along Wixom Lake in Billings Township for almost eight years now and say that the water rose so quickly, it not only washed their boat ashore, but nearly reached their back porch.
And to give you an idea of how high this water got, the Bila’s say it came all the way up to the top step which almost forced them to evacuate.
“The way it was coming up, it just wasn’t stopping,” said Bila. “It was going up six inches, eight inches, in less than an hour.”
Living along the lake, the Bila’s say they’re well aware of the risks that come with the territory.
After hearing about the dam’s collapse, they say this was an event that not even they were prepared for.
“Everybody understands that, but this one, I don’t think anyone saw this one coming,” said Bila.
