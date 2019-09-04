Two Michigan gardeners are hoping their “bee pollinator hotel” will help improve honey bee populations.
Sharon Mullins and Laura Moss built a pollinator house on the campus of Western Michigan University.
Some call it a “bee hotel” or an air BNB”, but it provides a habitat for bees to nest and lay their larvae.
It’s made with bundles of plant stems, pine cones, rolled up cardboard, and small tree stumps with drilled holes.
The women behind the project hope they inspire others to build habitats.
"I hope that it just brings more awareness stuff to people now that more people get on board with doing something simple to help with the bees," said WMU Gardner Sharon Mullins.
There are actually more than 450 bee species in Michigan alone, and more than 3,500 types of bees in the U.S.
