A new program promises to give Western Michigan University aviation students the fastest track to become major airline pilots out of anywhere in the country.
The program is called Aviate.
The dean of the WMU College of Aviation said it will cut the time in half it takes these future pilots to land a job with a major airline.
WMU is one of four schools United Airlines is partnering with.
Select students accepted into the program will have the chance to become United pilots in about two years, versus the five to six years Dean Dave Powell said it usually takes.
“It’s amazing. Weightlessness, freedom. The best flights are early in the morning after you get up for them, and you take off right before the sunset and you get up to altitude and you see that sun come over the horizon, there’s nothing like it,” said Nathaniel Charter-Harris, an aviation student.
It not only encourages students to come to WMU.
The students who get accepted have to pass evaluations and keep their grades up.
It also gives United the chance to pick from the top talent.
Getting students into the cockpit quicker addresses a pilot shortage the country faces.
