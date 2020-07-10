COVID-19 cases are rising here in Michigan, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer warns restrictions that have been lifted could be put back in place if the caseload keeps climbing.
But people who live near Western Michigan University say the pandemic hasn’t stopped people from gathering or partying.
WMU’s Health Center tweeted that they’ve been getting calls from people who say they were in crowds or gatherings, and later learned someone they met had COVID-19.
The health center says there’s no safe party that looks like parties people went to a year ago.
Health officials are again stressing the importance of wearing a mask, and social distancing. State health officials say one in five new COVID-19 cases are in people between 25-and-32-years old.
One graduate student who lives near Fraternity Village Drive in Kalamazoo says the parties need to stop, and people need to start taking COVID-19 seriously again.
"It's not really much I can do about it I guess but it's what everyone else can do as a whole, but I guess just keeping your mask on is probably the best thing to do," said Paige King.
In California, UC Berkley confirmed 47 new cases in one week, and the school is tying those cases to fraternity parties on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.