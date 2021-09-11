WNEM mourns the loss of Allison Payne, who died at the age of 57.
Payne was a beloved anchor at WNEM TV5 for many years before moving to Chicago to work at WGN-TV.
“Allison Payne was a one-of-a-kind talent who quickly became one of Chicago’s Very Own. We are grateful for the many contributions she made to WGN-TV and to Chicago. Talented and much admired, she will be greatly missed," said Paul Rennie, Vice President General Manager, WGN-TV.
Payne covered stories around the world, conducting interviews with former President Barack Obama and Rev. Jesse Jackson.
Payne was active in mentoring students and formed a foundation for young people looking to enter the journalism field.
Payne returned to her hometown of Detroit in 2011 after a series of unfortunate health events.
Payne passed away in Detroit on September 1.
“Allison was young, vibrant, sharp, articulate. She was amazing. You looked at Allison and thought here is a young journalist who has the world before her. One could only speculate where that incredible career was going to go,” commented Tom Skilling, WGN-TV Chief Meteorologist, and longtime co-worker. “She was a delight, a kind human being… so sweet."
