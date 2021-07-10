In a private afternoon ceremony in northern lower Michigan, news anchor Meg McLeod married former news reporter Andrew Keller on Saturday.
The couple met at WNEM in 2014 when McLeod was hired to co-anchor one of the station’s late-night newscasts. Keller was a nighttime reporter at the time.
It wasn’t long before the pair started dating outside of work.
Keller proposed to McLeod in an elaborate plot at the firefighter training tower in Saginaw four years later in July 2018.
You can watch the proposal video here.
The couple had planned to get married in the summer of 2020 but had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.
The guest list included several current and former WNEM employees and was officiated by McLeod’s co-anchor and close friend David Custer.
The couple has not planned a honeymoon but hope to take a vacation together as a newly married couple before the end of the year.
