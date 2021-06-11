WNEM news team receives several Michigan Emmy nominations

Congratulations to several members of the WNEM-TV5 news team for receiving Emmy Award nominations from the MI Chapter of the National Television Academy of Arts & Sciences.
Our team received a total of nine nominations in a variety of categories as part of the 43rd Annual Michigan Emmy Awards.
News Anchor David Custer is leading the pack with four nominations in the categories of News Anchor, Breaking News, Human Interest, and Education/Schools.
Editor Michelle Galarno received three nominations in the categories of News Editor, Human Interest, and Education/Schools.
Chief Meteorologist Bryan Bachman was nominated in the category of Weathercast.
Executive Producer Shawn Verbruggen was nominated in the category of Breaking News.
The Emmy Award winners will be announced via a virtual ceremony live-streamed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19th on the MI NATAS YouTube channel. David Custer and Bryan Bachman will be presenters at this year’s ceremony.
You can watch the ceremony here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.