A gray wolf that was moved from Canada to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park over the winter has been found dead.
Officials said Wednesday the black-coated male's body was found in the middle of a large, swampy area at the southwestern end of the Lake Superior wilderness island.
Its tracking collar had been transmitting a mortality signal since late March. Personnel had to wait until the park opened for the season in mid-April to investigate.
The carcass was too badly decomposed to determine a cause of death.
The park's natural resources chief, Mark Romanski, says the male had been traveling with a female and its loss is disappointing.
Isle Royale now has 14 wolves, including 12 relocated from Minnesota and Canada since last fall to rebuild the park's diminished population.
