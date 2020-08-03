Wolverine Human Services is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The fair will be held between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Vassar.
The business is looking for youth care workers to help troubled kids and those in foster care stay safe during the pandemic. Officials said jobs will be offered on the spot.
Click here for more information on the job fair.
