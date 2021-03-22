A Wolverine Watchmen member is facing charges for allegedly illegally modifying a firearm.
Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, was arrested after a search of his Clarkston home uncovered a modified firearm and silencer.
He was charged Monday in Oakland County on one count of converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon and one count of possessing a muffler or silencer device.
“Modifying a firearm to increase the stealth capability and lethality of the weapon is a crime,” said Nessel. “My office will not hesitate to pursue and prosecute any individual who would go to such lengths.”
Wolverine Watchmen, which have been previously described as a militia group, have been under extensive intention by the Michigan State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Multiple members of the group have been charged in the conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.