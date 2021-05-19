A member of the Wolverine Watchmen, not connected to the alleged plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has pleaded guilty to his weapon charges.
Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, was arraigned in March on one count of converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon and one count of possessing a muffler or silencer device.
Tuesday afternoon, May 18, Wyckoff pleaded guilty before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jeffery Matis to both counts against him.
The plea includes the assurance that Wyckoff will cooperate with investigators at Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office concerning the Wolverine Watchmen and the eight members involved in the alleged plot to kidnap the governor.
It’s not alleged that Wyckoff was supporting the alleged plot. His charges stem from a search of his home in Clarkston as part of the ongoing investigation into members of the group, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
“The charges Mr. Wyckoff faces are serious and I appreciate my team’s work on reaching this plea agreement,” Nessel said. “We will not hesitate to prosecute any individual who commits weapons-related offenses.”
As part of the plea agreement, Nessel’s department consented to sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. If accepted by the court, Wyckoff will serve probation and have the opportunity to have the conviction expunged after its successful completion.
Wyckoff will be sentenced on June 29 in front of Judge Matis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.