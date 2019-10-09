Detroit fire officials say a woman and her 4-year-old daughter died in an overnight apartment fire that may have started in a stove.
Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell tells The Detroit News that a 7-year-old boy was also hospitalized with smoke inhalation following Tuesday night's fire on Detroit's west side.
He says the fire that killed the 32-year-old woman and her daughter is believed to be "accidental" and early indications are that it started in a stove.
The fire began about 7:30 p.m. in the apartment building and fire crews remained at the scene several hours later.
Representatives for the American Red Cross were assisting other residents of the apartment building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.