The Detroit woman accused of biting off a piece of her friend’s tongue while they were kissing was in court on Wednesday.
Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
According to authorities, she and the victim were consensually kissing when Wedgeworth bit off about an inch of his tongue.
READ MORE: A Detroit woman bit off a man's tongue after she asked him not to use it while kissing, but he did anyway
Prosecutors said doctors were not able to sew the missing section of his tongue back on.
Wedgeworth remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.
Her sentencing was adjourned until March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.