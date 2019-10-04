A woman has been arrested, accused of drinking and driving the wrong way on I-75.
Numerous calls were made to 911 on Oct. 3 at around 7 p.m. of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Cheboygan County.
MSP troopers found the vehicle at the 301-mile marker and turned on their lights and sirens.
Troopers then said the driver slowed, stopped, and then continued in the wrong direction once the vehicle passed the troopers. The troopers then turned around, and got behind the driver, causing her to pull over.
The driver was identified as 58-year-old Natalie Thompson of Merritt in Missaukee County. When asked where she was going, Thompson told troopers she did not know where she was at. She also did not realize she was going in the wrong direction on the freeway, MSP reports.
Roadside sobriety tests were administrated, and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated-3rd offense and having open intoxicants in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed one opened bottle of vodka, troopers report.
She was arraigned, and bond set at $25,000 cash surety to full amount.
