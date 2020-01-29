An Alcona County woman has been arrested, accused of embezzling money from a vulnerable adult relative’s checking account.
Michigan State Police said the investigation started in December after they were contacted about the possible embezzlement. Investigators said Dianna Whitford, 71, of Glennie, had joint access to the account and was charged on Jan. 16 after being interviewed, and having the banking records reviewed.
She faces the following charges: One count of Embezzlement – Jointly Held Property - $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a felony punishable by five years and / or $10,000, or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater; and one count of Embezzlement – From a Vulnerable Adult - $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a felony punishable by five years and / or $10,000, or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
