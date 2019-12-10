A Mid-Michigan woman is facing an embezzlement charge after allegedly stealing money from a vulnerable adult.
“Well, it’s about time. That’s how I feel about it. She did it to him for many years,” said Ronald Goddard, defendant’s brother.
Goddard is talking about his sister Mary Rogers.
Rogers is facing a criminal charge of embezzlement of a vulnerable adult, which is a five-year felony.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said Rogers had access to the bank account of an 86-year-old man. Rogers was supposed to use that account to pay the man’s living facility bills, but Rogers allegedly spent thousands of dollars on herself.
“Paid everything, going to the bars, going here, going there, enjoying it,” Goddard said.
The prosecutor’s office said Rogers embezzled more than $10,000.
Investigators said had it not been for the quick thinking of the staff at Chesaning Comfort Care, the alleged embezzlement might still be going on.
“I was a little distraught thinking that one of our residents could have been taken advantage of by someone,” said Connie Grimshaw, administrator at Chesaning Comfort Care.
Grimshaw noticed something was off after her resident’s rent had not been paid for three months.
“We are all about making sure that our residents are well protected. That is what our responsibility is,” Grimshaw said.
Grimshaw contacted adult protective services, who in turn contacted the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
Grimshaw said the alleged victim is aware of what happened to his money. Despite that, the people of Chesaning Comfort Care have done their best to keep him in a good place.
“He’s doing great. He is. He’s just a gentle person with a gentle spirit and we appreciate that,” Grimshaw said.
As for Goddard, he was quick to point out he and his sister don’t get along. He said he wants to see Rogers behind bars if she is convicted of the crime she is accused of committing.
“She goes to jail, straight forward. I hope she gets some jail time,” Goddard said.
TV5 reached out to Rogers for her side of the story, but she did not comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.