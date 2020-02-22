A woman has been charged after being accused of embezzling thousands from an Ogemaw County non-profit organization.
The Ogemaw County District Court records show that Dawn Woughter, 43, is being accused of embezzling money.
Woughter is being charged with one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 from a non-profit organization, according to the record.
A preliminary exam is scheduled for Woughter on March 5 at 9:30 a.m.
