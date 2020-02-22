A woman has been charged after being accused of embezzling thousands from an Ogemaw County non-profit organization.
The Ogemaw County District Court records show that Dawn Woughter, 43, is being accused of embezzling money.
Woughter is being charged with one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 from a non-profit organization, according to the record.
Woughter is the former secretary and treasurer of the Bikers 4 Kids organization in Ogemaw County, according to the organization.
Bikers 4 Kids released the following statement:
The actions of one individual do not reflect the intentions of Bikers 4 Kids.
Our organization will be working twice as hard this year to recoup the losses and move forward, with the support of some of our Bikers 4 Kids Founders coming back into the fold and a growing membership, we hope we can count on your support as well.
The purpose of Bikers 4 Kids of Arenac County is to assist underprivileged children and families; To participate in service to our communities; And to assist like-minded not for profit organizations that share our common interests and goals in Arenac County, Michigan and its surrounding areas.
Bikers 4 Kids has been helping local children and families at Christmas and throughout the year with assistance in Ogemaw, Arenac, and Gladwin Counties for over 24 years, and contributed between 1000 and 4000 each to all three Counties Christmas for Kids programs. We help children with medical problems by providing financial assistance to travel to treatments, appointments, and hospitals, and children who are homeless and have no clothes, blankets, shelter or basic needs due to house fires and other catastrophes. In some cases, we are their last hope for help.
You can follow us on Facebook, Bikers 4 Kids Arenac County. Please contact us for information, to become a member or to volunteer, Thank you!
A preliminary exam is scheduled for Woughter on March 5 at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.