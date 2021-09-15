A local woman has been arrested and charged with financial exploitation after suspicious activity was noticed in her mother’s bank account.
Maria Leemhuis, 34, handled her 72-year-old mother’s finances, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Sgt. Jill Macy, with the sheriff’s office, said after an investigation, the victim realized her daughter was taking all her money.
“About $50,000 was taken over a year. She used it for online shopping, fast food, various items, Victoria Secret. Whatever she felt like she wanted, she would get it,” Macy said.
Leemhuis has been charged with financial exploitation and is out on bond.
“We find that in our world, the ones that take advantage, that neglect or abuse are often the closest members of the family. These aren’t strangers coming in, these are people that are breaking down the trust factor,” Swanson said.
Leemhuis is expected in court on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.