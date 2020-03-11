The woman charged in the death of a motorcyclist pleaded no contest in court on Wednesday, March 11.
Investigators said Valaina Kolarik is responsible for the death of 53-year-old Douglas Daenzer.
The Reese man was killed in May of 2019 when his motorcycle crashed into a pick-up truck.
Kolarik is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
