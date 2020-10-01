The woman accused of spitting on a Saginaw Police Officer in July appeared in court Thursday.
Jennifer Clemmons is charged with felonious assault and assaulting, resisting, and obstructing an officer.
After the alleged spitting incident at the Saginaw County Jail the officer, Adam Collier, is accused of retaliating, striking Clemmons several times.
The incident led to his termination. He's now charged with misconduct in office, a felony and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.
The first alleged assault took place after Clemmons had been handcuffed and forcefully pushed in the back of the patrol car.
In court, another officer, Christopher Corbat, described what he saw when he helped Collier take Clemmons into custody.
"I could see her legs coming out of the patrol car in like a kicking type motion,” he said. “She was not cooperating with sitting in the patrol car. Her legs were coming out of the patrol car you know maybe in an attempt to strike Officer Collier."
No word on when Clemmons will be back in court.
