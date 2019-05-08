A Mid-Michigan woman is accused of taking millions of dollars from a client.
The investigation into Lorie Stuer began when employees at Bandit Industries reported a fraud, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said.
Stuer is an owner of Stoney Creek Trucking, which does shipping for Bandit.
During a five-month investigation, detectives found Stuer had falsified invoices and fraudulently billed Brandit for shipping going back as far as 2011.
Investigators believe Steur took $3,653,000 or more from Bandit.
She was charged in Isabella County Court with nine felonies; three counts of false pretenses $1,000,000 or more, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime and three counts of obtaining signatures with intent to fraud.
