The Grand Blanc Township woman accused of making death threats against two Genesee County Health Department officials will be allowed to travel for spring break.
Helaina Burt is accused of making death threats against Genesee County Health Officer Pamela Hackert and Deputy Health Officer Kayleigh Blaney in August. She has been charged with threat of terrorism and two counts of malicious use of telecommunication services.
The health officials allegedly received the threats over a mask ordinance that was in place at the time for K-sixth grade students.
Burt appeared in front of Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana on Tuesday, Jan. 11 for a pre-trial hearing. During the hearing, the judge granted a motion for Burt to be allowed to travel out of state for spring break.
Burt’s next court appearance has been set for April 26.
