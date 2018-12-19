A Michigan mother was arrested, accused of threatening her teenage son with a hammer.
Michigan State Police were called on Oct. 11 after a 14-year-old left his mother’s Alpena Township house and ended up with a friend.
The teen told troopers that his mother had assaulted him and threatened him with a hammer.
During the investigation troopers said they found evidence to support his claim, and a warrant was issued for 48-year-old Kimberly Schultz of River Rouge.
She had left the area, but turned herself in on Dec. 7 and was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and one count of domestic violence-second offense.
She was arraigned and posted bond.
The teen was placed in a safe home while the case is being investigated.
