The sexual assault trial of former Michigan State University basketball star Mateen Cleaves continued on Wednesday.
The alleged victim took the stand on Wednesday.
Cleaves is accused of sexually assaulting the woman at a Mundy Township motel back in September of 2015 following a charity golf event after-party.
Defense Attorney Mike Manley questioned the woman about what she recalled that night.
“Did you get into Mr. Cleaves’ car,” Manley asked the woman.
“As I recall, yes,” she responded.
“Do you remember getting into Mr. Cleaves’ car,” Manley asked the woman.
“I just remember being in the car,” she responded.
Cleaves has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful imprisonment.
The alleged victim told the jury that while she did willingly go into the car with Cleaves, she didn’t agree to go to a motel with him.
She said she thought they were going somewhere else with a group to drink more.
The prosecution asked the alleged victim what she remembered about the night she says Cleaves sexually assaulted her in the motel room.
“The last thing I remember is him pushing me away, running out of the room a second time,” the woman testified.
The alleged victim told the court she tried to leave the motel room several times to escape her alleged attacker.
