Authorities say a woman apparently killed her 5-year-old daughter before killing herself at an apartment in southeastern Michigan.
Police in Brighton say they went to the apartment around midday Monday for a welfare check after the woman's former boyfriend reported they didn't show up for a custody exchange. Officers went into the apartment and Deputy Chief Craig Flood said in a news release that they found "a very tragic scene."
Names and additional details weren't immediately released. The deaths in Brighton, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, are under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.