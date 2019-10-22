A woman was arrested after crashing her van into a school bus in Grand Blanc Township.
Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said the crash happened on Dort Highway and Saginaw Road.
Wiles said that no kids were on the bus at the time of the crash but there was a 3-year-old child in the van during the time of the crash.
He said the 44-year-old driver caused the crash and therefore was arrested at the scene.
Wiles said the child was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries caused by the crash. He said she was released to a relative.
There is no information on what caused the crash.
TV5 will update you as more information become available.
