A woman from Indiana was arrested after police said she was driving down the wrong lane on a freeway while she was intoxicated.
It happened at 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 18 on I-75, near 4 Mile Road, in Crawford County.
A State Troopers said they saw a vehicle heading north in a southbound lane and were able to safely stop the vehicle.
The driver was identified as 56-year-old Cherie Sterk from Fishers, Indiana.
The Michigan State Police investigation shows that she was driving while intoxicated.
She was arrested and lodged in the Crawford County Jail.
Sterk was charged with operating while intoxicated and arraigned on Friday, Jan. 4.
She is currently out on bond and awaiting further court hearings.
